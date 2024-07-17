Big Brother 26: When do live feeds begin?

Tonight marks the official kick-off for Big Brother 26, but does this mean that you are actually going to get everything you want? Well, hardly.

First and foremost, let’s start off here by noting the following: If you have not heard as of yet, the live feeds are going to work differently this year. There is no flashback or archive feature, which means that you will have to actually watch live to get a full sense of what is happening. Meanwhile, there is also no night-one feeds for anyone, either. This was only a thing the past few seasons as before that, we saw multiple instances of almost the entire first week being off feeds!

This time around, we’re going to see things meet somewhat in the middle. CBS has already noted that on Thursday night, feeds will kick off at 10:00 p.m. Pacific time — pay attention to them in advance of that, though, since they could always come back sooner.

There is not a lot of clarity out there as of right now about whether you will need the Paramount+ Essential or the Paramount+ with Showtime plan to watch the feeds this year, so that is something to be aware of in advance. You could always wait until Thursday night to figure that out and then describe.

Now, let’s just hope that we’re going to be getting a fun season full of great feeds — and no controversies at the same time. This is a show where the bulk of the game happens on the feeds, and the first couple of weeks in particular are typically stuffed full of a lot of crazy stuff. That is the function, of course, of having sixteen strangers living under one roof, where they have to figure out how to play the game and secure the grand prize.

There are more twists coming; hopefully, the premiere tonight will reveal more.

