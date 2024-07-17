House of the Dragon season 2 video: Stars try New York food!

Given that House of the Dragon season 2 has needed to be some serious and grim at least, we love HBO’s commitment to comedy. With that in mind, why not embrace a new video featuring two cast members trying New York cuisine?

If you head over here, you can see a new video from Ewan Mitchell (Aemond) and Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon) as they each try out various chips, snack food, hot dogs, and eventually a slice of pizza. Their reactions are amusing, and the natural friendship between the two of them is simply a lot of fun to watch.

Admittedly, perhaps the best part of this entire video is seeing the look on Ewan’s face when he realizes that he needs to eat the jalapeno chips. This is not a man used to spicy food! If he ended up on Hot Ones, we do tend to think he’d pass out within a matter of seconds.

What also makes this particular video so funny here is largely the fact that the fact that on the show right now, Aemond and Aegon could not be more at odds! Just consider what we’ve seen with them as of late with Aemond nearly killing his brother, and from there, temporarily taking his place on the throne. We do tend to think that Aegon could eventually get his throne back, but a lot of that is going to depend heavily on what ends up happening over the next two weeks. If Aemond proves to be a better ruler, it could be hard for Aegon to overcome that, even if he is supposedly the air! After all, life in Westeros can be messy and political at times…

