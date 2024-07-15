Reginald the Vampire canceled; no season 3 coming to Syfy

After two seasons on Syfy (plus a cliffhanger), it looks as though the TV story of Reginald the Vampire is no more.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, the supernatural series has been canceled. The news may not come as much of a surprise to may, but there are a number of different reasons for the move.

For starters, isn’t it exceedingly tough (bordering on impossible at times) to have a hit show on cable at this point? Just consider the fact that you are almost reliant on streaming to help carry the load since live ratings are rarely ever good enough. Syfy in general is also one of those networks that does not traditionally keep a lot of scripted programming on the air for long stretches — even during more of their heyday, there were a handful of cancellations that would come out after three or four seasons.

In theory, you can still argue that there is a chance for the series to find another home elsewhere, but it would take someone who really believes in this property to try and pull something like that off. There are not a lot of obvious suitors that are apparent at the time of this writing, largely due to the fact that there is still a glut of programming elsewhere. Even vampire stories are fairly widespread … though it is a bummer to be losing this show not long before we also prepare to say goodbye to What We Do in the Shadows, another show that absolutely has a devoted following of its own.

Remember that at this point in television, the onus really falls on all of us to spread the word about shows we enjoy or care about — after all, promotion sometimes feels less and less for many that are a little bit under the radar.

What do you think about Reginald the Vampire being canceled at Syfy?

Do you want to see it back somewhere else? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







