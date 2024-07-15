Sunny season 1 episode 3: Who are the key players?

In just over 24 hours, Sunny season 1 episode 3 will officially arrive over on Apple TV+ … but what more can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, it is our anticipation that this story will be a direct continuation to the first two episodes, which explored hard the mystery of Masa’s whereabouts and also what Suzie could do in order to find both him and also her son. The challenge is that she is lost in her grief and has very few clues — with the only one in her possession being a robot that she did not even want at first.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUNNY videos!

However, as we move forward into the rest of the season, Suzie may start to realize a little bit more that Sunny is critical to solving the mystery — at least, if she can access more of the memories from the past. If the bot was 100% created for her by Masa, then it knows something more … but how to access it? This could be one of the reasons why the bartender Mixxy is mentioned in the synopsis for what lies ahead, as she clearly knew more about Homebots’ capabilities beyond just an average person. This is someone Suzie could look towards for some element of help.

Who else should you keep your eyes focused on moving forward? Well, we do think that Masa’s mother Mariko is an interesting character in her own right. She clearly has her own way of dealing with grief that Suzie is having a hard time understanding. We cannot help but shake this feeling that she knows more than she is letting on … but whether or not this is actually the case remains to be seen.

We do anticipate that Sunny season 1 episode 3 will offer more clues, even if we don’t get all the answers. After all, we could be waiting a while for some of those.

Related – See another sneak peek entering this upcoming Sunny episode

What do you think will be revealed over the course of Sunny season 1 episode 3 over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







