The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 premiere date: Where is it?

What is going on in regards to The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 over at Apple TV+? As you would imagine, there is a lot to say on the subject.

First things first (and if you missed it), let’s get into the fact that another season of the Jennifer Garner series is absolutely coming. This bit of news was first announced several months ago, but since that time, a lot has been quiet on the subject.

Well, as it turns out, there is a good reason for that. The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 will be based on the upcoming sequel to Laura Dave’s original story, which is set to come out next year. Odds are, the show won’t come until after the book has been out for a little bit.

Sure, Jennifer Garner may return, as could a couple of other cast members from season 1. Nonetheless, we do not expect any of them to really surface until we get around to either late 2025 or the first half of 2026. There is a lot of patience and/or waiting that will be required here!

If there is a silver lining…

Well, we know already that this is not one of those shows that should take forever to film once it really gets going. We are talking here all about a mystery – drama that does not need a lot of special effects, and one that is based almost entirely around great performances and emotional twists.

Hopefully, at some point between now and when The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 turns up there will be an even larger amount of viewers who end up checking out the first season. Given the success of Presumed Innocent and some other recent mysteries, it does feel like there could be a renewed interest in having something like this around. Or, at the very least, is this something that we hope.

What do you most want to see moving in a potential The Last Thing He Told Me season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







