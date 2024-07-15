All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 3: ‘Right My Wrongs’

Next week on All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 3, we can only hope for a lot more drama and development! Based on the early details for the installment titled “Right My Wrongs,” it does feel like we know what’s at least involved in one part of the story.

Want more details? Well, think of it like this — we are talking here about a show that is very much trying to do whatever it can to give us a better sense of how Simone is evolving, especially with that long time jump we had between seasons. She is now more of a leader, but with that of course does come other challenges and obstacles. Be prepared to see at least a certain amount of that play out within this episode! She has to figure out how hard to push the members of the tennis team and also make sure that they feel properly supported. Basically, a lot of that is easier said than done.

If you want to learn more now about what’s ahead, check out the full All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDEST – Simone (Geffri Maya) pushes the tennis team a bit too hard and suffers the consequences. Marcus (Cory Hardrict) divulges a new secret to Amara (Kelly Jenrette) who clashes with Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) about new campus safety measures. Sylvester Powell also stars (#303). The episode was written by Megan McNamara and directed by Avi Youabian. Original airdate 7/22/2024.

By the end of this episode, we imagine that we’ll see the show take a few steps forward, and that could be a big part of what’s ahead the rest of the season in general! Given that this is the final batch of episodes, there is not going to be a whole lot of time for things to play out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

