Big Brother 26: Why the late cast reveal?

We know that there are plenty of reports and/or rumors out there about when the cast for Big Brother 26 will be revealed. Could it happen tomorrow? It is easy to say that, but we also would not be super-shocked if we are stuck waiting until Tuesday.

So rather than trying to throw a dart onto the metaphorical dartboard here, let’s take a slightly different approach in discussing why we’re waiting so long for the cast to be revealed in the first place. Is there some sort of functional reason for it?

Well, in a way the simple answer to this is “yes.” The super-late cast reveals really became more of a thing a few years ago, whether it made sense to do this amidst the global health crisis in the event of any last-minute changes to the cast. That has continued to be the case since, and from a production standpoint, it makes the most sense to do this.

Why? It does protect CBS and the producers to ensure that they don’t have any awkward last-minute cast changes that are revealed publicly; this has to be a factor in what is going on here, but some of it is also tied to the later move-in these days. Remember that in the “olden days” (weird as it is to say this), move-ins happened much earlier and there was a lot live-feeders did not get to see. It made sense to announce the cast earlier at that point since people were already in the house.

In the end, there just isn’t a big incentive for casts to be revealed earlier; after all, the fanbase for this show is so connected to the series they are going to check it out no matter what.

