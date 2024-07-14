Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 7/14?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? It does feel hard to blame anyone out there who wants more on the show and soon, largely due in part to how long we’ve been left waiting already.

Unfortunately, here is where some of the bad news comes into play: We are going to be left waiting for quite a long time still. There is no new episode on the air tonight, as the plan remains for the Western to return moving into November. Paramount is not going to change that and instead, their goal is to simply stir up as much conversation as they can ahead of time.

Have things been a little bit quiet on the promotional front at this point? Sure, but one of the reasons for that is simply due to the fact that there is still a lot of time to go. Also, even though filming for the series kicked off several weeks ago, you can argue that this is not necessarily enough time to get a lot of stories in the can or to cultivate a trailer. This is a process that does take a considerable amount of time, and there may not be a real desire to hurry any part of it along.

One other thing that Paramount is likely considering…

Given the uncertain fate of John Dutton within the final season, how do you promote a show like this? It is really not an easy thing to do, all things considered, and we imagine that there is a lot of time and effort being put into figuring that out already. We do think that trailers will probably show the ranch and some of John’s children, but his fate? It is an interesting question, largely due to it being so easy to assume the show will kill him off. Is there any other choice?

