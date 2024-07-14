Grantchester season 9 episode 6 spoilers: The archeologist

While many other PBS dramas are ending next week for the season, know this: You’ve got a good bit more Grantchester on the way! Season 9 episode 6 is not the finale and instead, there are three more to come this season.

So what is going to make this particular installment stand out? Well, on the surface here, you can argue that this is going to be one of the most typical installments of the show that we’ve seen since Rishi Nair arrived as Alphy. The past couple of installments moving forward have been mostly about setting a foundation and getting to know who this guy is. Moving forward, there is a chance to better understand what makes him tick, and also how he operates in the field with Geordie. Some of that will stand out in the next case in particular, which seems to have archeology as a central theme.

Below, then check out the full Grantchester season 9 episode 6 synopsis with all sorts of other insight all about what’s coming:

Alphy and Geordie’s investigation into the murder of an archaeologist uncovers a tangled web of betrayal and deceit.

How can you not be stoked about this particular case just by reading that alone? Even if there are not a lot of personal subplots in here, this is a chance for the two main characters to work on a case where almost nothing is as it seems.

For those who have not heard at the moment…

There is SO much more of the show coming! PBS has already confirmed that there is another season of the show coming, and that is something to look forward to down the line. It opens the door for a lot of other fun cases, but also the possibility that there may not be complete closure to everything we see this year. Just go ahead and be prepared in regards to that for now.

