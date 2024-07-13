The Equalizer season 5 premiere date revealed; why the wait?

If you are eager to see The Equalizer season 5 arrive at CBS, let’s just say that we have a little bit of good and bad news to share.

So, where do we start? Well, the positive news is that we now have an official sense of when the series will be back! The network has confirmed that the Queen Latifah drama will emerge on Sunday, October 27, where it will then air at around 9:30 p.m. Eastern time. Remember that this is after an NFL broadcast, so there is a chance the time could somewhat fluctuate.

The first thing to note is that The Equalizer will for sure be an hour later this season, and that it is a function of it and Tracker swapping timeslots. So long as the two can continue the ratings momentum they had earlier this year, we do not think it is personally going to change all that much for either of them.

As for what the story is going to be moving forward, so much of it will depend on Dante’s future after the end of season 4. Personally, we do think that we will see him again, especially since there is so much to be explored with that romantic story arc between him and Robyn McCall. Beyond that, of course we think there will be a few larger arcs, but they will also be mixed in with a lot of the story-of-the-week elements. This is a show that knows what it is, and there is no real need for them to deviate all that far from it when the dust actually settles.

