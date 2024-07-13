Richard Simmons dead at 76; fitness, Whose Line, Letterman icon

Today, the world lost an incredibly bright light, and arguably the greatest fitness television star of all time in Richard Simmons.

According to a report from TMZ, Simmons passed away early Saturday at the age of 76. Over the past several years the retired TV personality had become famously reclusive, declining interviews and public appearances. Yet, he had grown more active on social media, sharing occasional words of wisdom and encouragement. For those who great up in the 1980’s or early 1990’s, Richard was omnipresent in almost every form of media.

Simmons’ life story is one that has been told in various parts, and it really is impossible to chronicle in an article like this. He was known for his showy ensembles, various workout videos, and doing his best to motivate others with positivity and encouragement. His over-the-top demeanor led to him becoming a comedy staple on several talk shows, including multiple interviews with David Letterman where he was often game to poke fun at himself. This is without even mentioning some of his appearances on Whose Line Is It Anyway? hosted by Drew Carey, which may be the most famous in the show’s history — or at least up there with the appearances from another late icon in Robin Williams. (In particular, the sketch here is one that will have you laughing in stitches.)

Over the course of his life, Simmons also made appearances as himself in a number of scripted programs, whether it be Arrested Development, All My Children, or The Larry Sanders Show. He also supplied his voice to a wide array of animated programs, whether it be Johnny Bravo or Rocko’s Modern Life.

Evaluating the impact Simmons had on others is something that will likely be done in the years ahead, but he was someone unafraid to be different at a time when difference often led to scorn. He was brave, bold, funny, and truly unique. We hope that he is now at peace, and our thoughts go out to everyone who loved him.

