Young Sheldon spin-off: Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, more returning

When the Young Sheldon spin-off Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage airs on CBS later this fall, you will see some familiar faces!

Take, for starters, the likes of Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts! According to a report from TVLine, all three will be appearing as Mary, Missy, and Meemaw early on. Perry and Potts are going to be in the premiere; meanwhile, you will see Revord moving into episode 2. It is nice to see all of this confirmed already, especially since at one point it was especially unclear if we would see Missy again. (Her ending in the original Young Sheldon was probably the saddest of the three.)

So what about Iain Armitage, you of course played the titular Sheldon Cooper? Anything is possible, but executive producer Steve Holland pointed out that there are some reasons why that one may take a little bit more time:

“Like we’ve always said, this is a world where this family exists and can be a part of this world. We love all these actors. Sheldon is in Pasadena going to school, but I think for a Christmas or a Thanksgiving [episode], we would love to have him stop by.

While some of these guest spots are exciting, we do think that the bulk of the first season of Georgie & Mandy is going to be about further establishing their own story. After all, it is going to be sink or swim based on whether or not people like their characters and their story. That is not something that you can just guarantee right away. One of the other big changes for the season is that we’re looking at a multi-camera sitcom, which actually makes this more similar to The Big Bang Theory than what you saw through the bulk of Young Sheldon.

Are you excited to watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, or will you miss Young Sheldon?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







