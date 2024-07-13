Survivor 47 premiere date, two-hour launch revealed!

You may have known already that Survivor 47 was coming to CBS this fall — however,, did you realize that it would be turning up even earlier than you thought? This is some of the good news that we’re happy to share today!

Let’s start with the base facts, beginning with the note that the reality competition will kick off on Wednesday, September 18 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern with a two-hour premiere. From here, you are going to see new episodes weekly, eventually settling into the 90-minute format that it had for the 2023-24 TV season.

Why the earlier launch this season? It is likely just a scheduling quirk more so than anything else, but we are curious to see when things wrap up and how CBS continues to make the most of what is clearly one of the most popular shows that they have. Absolutely, it is insane to be saying that more than two decades into its run, but a lot of is due to the continued accessibility of the show and also Survivor’s ability to continue to excite new viewers, especially young people, over the course of time. There are now people on this show who weren’t even alive when it first came out!

What will be interesting on a personal level here is how the show continues to build towards the season that almost everyone is stoked for at this point — season 50, which is going to be airing most likely in the late winter / spring of 2026. That has already been confirmed to be a returning-player season, and it leads to speculation aplenty all about who will be a part of the show and also if things will be even bigger and more epic than usual. That’s something that we clearly saw back when Winners at War aired during season 40.

Obviously, we’re as excited as the next person about season 50, but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves either! There is still room for a lot of great stuff along the way…

