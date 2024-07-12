The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 2: A path to peace?

Are you ready to see The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 2 on Starz next week? We hope so, as some big stuff is right around the corner!

First and foremost, let’s remind everyone that the show is still based on history, even if the key art above may make you think that this is some sort of edgy alternate universe. (Why does this remind us so much of The Great now?)

Anyhow, the next episode is titled “Second Coming,” and there is a chance that this could be one of Catherine’s greatest trials so far. To learn more, all you have to do is check out the full synopsis below:

With peace lying on a knife’s edge, Catherine attempts to calm tensions by allowing the Bourbons to pursue the trade deal with England, and she halts the investigation into the Duke of Guise’s arson involvement.

Ultimately, what we tend to think at least a part of this season will be about is trying to balance out so many aspects of the political world — which is of course hard for so many different reasons. We honestly hope that the show allows itself to take its time with some of these developments, largely because we are in no hurry to rush through Catherine’s life.

Beyond what is happening on-screen, the only other thing we hope is just that there are some people out there who remember at some point that the show is back! It feels very-much under the radar, and we wonder if The Serpent Queen is going to be hurt by some of the super-long hiatuses we’ve seen elsewhere within the world of Starz as of late. Some of these are the function of the industry strikes of last year, whereas others have just been tied to the network having a limited amount of real estate in order to air some of their shows.

