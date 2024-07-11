Love Island USA season 6 finale date set; what’s ahead?

With us now a significant stretch of the way into Love Island USA season 6, this feels like the perfect time to discuss a finale date.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Sunday, July 21 is poised to be the final episode of the Ariana Madix-hosted reality show. What’s going to happen here? Let’s just say that there is a certain amount of emotion we’re expecting to see — and of the most dramatic kind!

At present, we do think that everything is going to have to move quickly to get to the finish line, largely due to the fact that there are a lot of contestants currently in the villa. There will need to be a narrowing down and, eventually, let’s just hope that there are some couples who actually have a chance to end this together.

Let’s remember for a moment that while drama is one important part of the show, it’s also far from the early part. We actually do want there to be a real relationship or two to come out of the series and honestly, we don’t think that this is some sort of crazy thing to hope for. Even if something doesn’t last, why not at the very least believe in advance that something can? Honestly, it feels like this is the sort of thing that we should all want from a competition like this.

As for what couples will be around at the end of the season, let’s just take a wait-and-see approach to this, shall we? there is still more than a week to come between now and the end of the season, and anyone who watches this show knows already that this is a lot of time for stuff to happen. Our advice? Just go ahead and be prepared for anything and everything — there is a chance you’ll be surprised.

What do you most want to see moving into the Love Island USA season 6 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







