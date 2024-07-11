Outlander star Sam Heughan’s The Couple Next Door: Where is it?

Today, Starz started to lift the veil on the upcoming series The Couple Next Door — at least to a certain extent. If you are in the UK, there’s a good chance that you have seen the series already.

If you head over to TVLine, you can see a new teaser for what lies ahead for the steamy drama series, which is all about complicated relationships. You can also see the official logline below:

“When Evie (played by Eleanor Tomlinson, Poldark) and Pete (Alfred Enoch, How to Get Away With Murder) move into an upscale neighborhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety. But soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Heughan) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (Jessica De Gouw, Pennyworth). As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other and one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever.”

Now, you may be wondering why in the world Starz has not put this show on the air yet, especially given the fact that they already have it and they are also waiting for so long to give you the second part of Outlander season 7 (premiering this November). We wish there was a clear answer to give! However, the network is growing rather notorious when it comes to stalling out on a number of different projects, and that could also be the case here, as well. They only tend to put a certain number of shows at the same time and by virtue of that, we get stuck with these arduous waits.

Hopefully, The Couple Next Door will prove worthwhile for everyone who has been sitting around for it. The best we can do right now is just cross our fingers…

What are you most eager to see moving into The Couple Next Door when it premieres over on Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates in the near future.

