Vikings: Valhalla season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

With today serving as the season 3 premiere for Vikings: Valhalla at Netflix, it feels like the perfect time to discuss season 4. Is it happening?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and say here is rather simple: As great as it would be to see more of the series, unfortunately it is not going to happen. Long before today’s big premiere it was confirmed that season 3 would be the final one. In other words, this has been a long time coming.

As for whether or not season 3 was meant to be the final one, let’s just say that there is an interesting debate to be had on that based on the evidence that is out there. Without giving too much away there is a certain amount of closure within the season, but a certain percentage of it also feels rushed. You could argue that those involved with the show behind the scenes were informed in advance it would be the end and by virtue of that, everything was hurried along — at times to the detriment of the actual tale.

At the same time, it is also easy for us to say that we’re not shocked this is the end of Vikings: Valhalla, given that the series never seemed to match the success of the original and has been extremely under the radar ever since the second season premiered. Given the lack of promotion that was out there for season 3, we wouldn’t be shocked if there are some people out there who had no idea there was even a season premiering today! This is a hard position for any show to try and succeed, and we’re not shocked at all that this is where things have ultimately ended up.

In the end, we hope that everyone at least enjoyed the three seasons that we’ve had!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

