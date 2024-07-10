Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 episode 8: Breakfast time

Next week on Fox, you are going to have a chance to see Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 episode 8. So, what makes it stand out?

Well, first and foremost, we do think it’s worth noting that this is the penultimate week the show will be on the air! The plan is to make the finale into a two-episode event on July 24, so whatever you see next time will lead directly into that.

What we can say about episode 8 is rather simple: It will actually feel more like an episode of some of Ramsay’s cooking shows than almost any other this season, as one of his own restaurants is involved! While cooking ability is not the only criteria with a show like this, you obviously need to know how to handle yourself in the kitchen to be successful in this particular field.

To get a few more details, check out the latest Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars synopsis below:

It’s the quarterfinals and the remaining entrepreneurs are faced with their hardest challenge yet: coming together as a single, dynamic team to take over the kitchen at Gordon Ramsay’s Savoy Grill, one of the most iconic dining rooms in the world. With Gordon’s reputation on the line, the entrepreneurs complete a full breakfast service for hungry customers who expect absolute perfection. The team must seamlessly communicate with each other or risk elimination in the all-new “Breakfast Bootcamp” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, July 17 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FDS-208) (TV-14 L)

Does anyone else feel like the season has really blown by? Given the opportunities for fun and creative storytelling here, it’s almost disappointing that there is not a lot of promotion for it, especially when comparing it to other reality competitions that are out there.

