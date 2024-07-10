MasterChef: Generations episode 7 spoilers: The soccer challenge!

Next week on Fox you are going to have a chance to see MasterChef: Generations episode 7 premiere — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, let’s kick things off by noting the following: If you love it when the show takes the contestants outside the kitchen, you are going to enjoy this! It is one of those classic team challenges where everyone goes out into the field in order to cook for a specific group of people. Here, it is pro soccer players. They have specific dietary needs to stay in top condition, so we imagine that this will be one of the major stipulations that you end up seeing here.

If you do want to see a few more details now for what all lies ahead, be sure to check out the full MasterChef: Generations episode 7 synopsis below:

The four generations are split into teams as they take on their first field challenge – cooking a healthy and hearty meal for professional soccer players. The chefs must work together to cook over 100 portions of food and the pressure intensifies as the generations collide. Both teams compete head-to-head in hopes of scoring a win and earning the safety from elimination in the all-new “LAFC Field Challenge” episode of MasterChef: Generations airing Wednesday, July 17 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1407) (TV-14 L)

By the end of this episode…

Well, it is our hope that we see some sort of dramatic victory or loss, and also get a better test of who among the field of contenders can really actually emerge from the rubble. While these episodes are not our personal favorite in terms of content, it is something that all the contestants have to pass if they want to eventually win the show. Personally, we just prefer episodes that are a greater test to everyone’s individual creativity within the kitchen.

What do you most want to see moving into MasterChef: Generations episode 7 over on Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

