The Boys season 5: Antony Starr tees up final episodes

If you missed the news previously, The Boys season 5 is going to be the final one on Prime Video. How will the series end? That is, at least for now, the big question! There are a lot of directions that the story could go, but the final decision will lie with showrunner Eric Kripke.

It is true that so much of this series swims along in absolutely absurd waters, and there is very-little reason to think that this will change in the final season. Yet, a lot of the craziness that you do get on the show is grounded in some semblance of story, and it is hard to imagine that this is going to change. As crazy as it may seem, we also have some optimism that there’s going to be some sort of happy ending for at least a few characters.

Will Homelander be one of them? Almost certainly not, but there is more that we can share from the actor about the end? Speaking in a new interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Antony Starr indicated that there is a great opportunity here for the show to stick the landing:

“I think everyone wants to go out on a strong note [in season 5], and I think there’s nothing worse – and I’ve been involved in a show that did this, it was f—-ng horrible – you do that last season and it’s s—. And you get remembered very poorly and you’ve got to kind of wear that. I like to think that we will go out on a really strong note and I think we all deserve it.”

Will season 4 end on a cliffhanger?

Well, there is at least a chance of that but at the same time, you also need to take a moment to ponder over what a cliffhanger in this instance would even mean. It doesn’t necessarily have to be someone’s life on the line; instead, it may just mean an epic tease for what is ahead.

How do you think that The Boys season 5 is going to conclude?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

