Who is Stephanie Leifer? The Bachelorette premiere airs title card

Who is Stephanie Leifer? At the end of tonight’s premiere of The Bachelorette, you saw a title card dedicating the episode to her.

Before we dive too much into who she was, it is important to remember that title-card tributes are one of the most important ways that a show can honor someone who was essential to its success and longevity. They live on in future airings, and they further represent the familial environment that exists behind the scenes. That is perhaps even more the cast here with a franchise that has been around for decades.

In regards to Stephanie Leifer, we are talking here about an ABC and ABC Signature executive who was essential to the network and the studio’s success behind the scenes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she died in late June at the age of 56. Without executives and people working behind the scenes like Stephanie, ABC’s entire lineup would not be what it was. She clearly made an enormous impact of everyone she worked alongside for so many years.

In a statement, here is what Disney Entertainment Television had to say about her passing:

“Stephanie was a beloved member of the Disney Entertainment Television family for nearly three decades, and our hearts are broken by the devastating news of her passing. She was a highly admired executive, whose creative impact was only matched by the relationships she nurtured both within the company and across the industry. Our sincerest condolences go out to her family, especially her husband and our colleague, Jonathan, and their two beautiful children, Amelia and Noah.”

Some of the more notable hits from ABC Stephanie helped to steer along included Lost, Ugly Betty, Private Practice, and certain parts of Grey’s Anatomy, a series that actively remains a part of the schedule to this day. The Bachelorette is one of ABC’s most successful shows during the summer, and it makes absolute sense to tribute her in a way that will have the largest impact.

Our thoughts go out to Leifer’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

