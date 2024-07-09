Evil season 5 revival: Are series stars still hoping for more?

As many of you know at this point, Evil season 4 is currently slated to be the final one over at Paramount+. Yet, is there still hope?

Sure, we understand that there may not be a guarantee here, but there is something specific that you should note. Basically ever since some of the seasons arrived over on Netflix, the show has rapidly become so much more of a streaming hit! You could even argue that it is infinitely more successful than anyone would have predicted.

As star Katja Herbers herself indicated in a recent post on Twitter, “Our numbers indicate we could fill a streamers pockets with more seasons…. We’re the second most streamed original show on all platforms and the seventh overall. Kinda wild!! Who wants to snatch up the good Evil?” Isn’t this the sort of statement that gives you at least some hope?

Honestly, you can easily make the argument that at the end of the day here, the future of this show will come down to whether or not another network or streaming service decides to fork over the cash. You could argue that Paramount+ could change their mind but given the apparent sale of Paramount, that could create all sorts of complications there. Netflix feels like a great landing spot just because the show has done so well there … but would it also require some changes if it were to move there? We almost think that the series would need to be a little bit more serialized, largely because you typically get all the episodes there at once. In its current form, Evil tends to oscillate between procedural and long-term storylines.

While we are eager to see if someone else does pick up the show down the road, just remember along the way that there are seven more episodes this season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

