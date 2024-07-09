Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 premiere date: July update

Now that we are into the month of July, what more can we say here when it comes to an Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 premiere date? There is clearly so much to look forward to here in the weeks and months ahead, but a lot of patience is going to be required.

After all, let’s just go ahead and say that you will not be getting any more of the series in the immediate future, and there are a handful of reasons for that.

Let’s just start off this article by noting that while Avatar: The Last Airbender has been renewed for both a season 2 and season 3 already, so you do not have to worry at all about the future. Instead, just be more concerned about what is directly in front of you, and that includes a lot of the challenges that come with a show of this size and scale. We aren’t going to get any premiere date news this month. Heck, we may not get any news on that for the rest of the year!

There is still one bit of news that we can share on the subject of filming for now — per What’s On Netflix, the plan is for the show to start filming this fall … but there is also still a lot of room for it to change. Production on season 2 is going to last for about six months, meaning that it will likely go into the end of the winter / the start of the spring. There is at least a chance that the show could arrive at the start of 2026 but realistically, it is hard to imagine anything before that based on post-production.

One other thing we’re curious to learn more about is if season 3 is going to film almost immediately after season 2. That could be important here given that The Last Airbender features a young cast, and you may want to get a lot of stuff done before everyone starts to get much older.

What do you most want to see moving into Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

