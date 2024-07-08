Will Trent season 3 premiere date: A July 2024 update

What are the chances that we are going to learn more about Will Trent season 3 between now and the end of the month? We probably do not have to say all that much, but there is absolutely an eagerness for more following the insane ending that we had to season 2.

Is Will’s life ever going to be the same after the arrest of Angie? We honestly think that he is wondering that as much as anyone, and that is one of the reasons why he left town in the closing minutes of the finale. He is desperate to find some sort of absolution for himself and that will not come easily.

Do you know what else is going to be really tough? That’s not too hard to lay out: Waiting for the show to return! While there are going to be premiere dates for a number of network TV shows in the coming weeks, Will Trent will not be one of them. Why? Well, it is as simple as just noting that the series is currently on ABC’s midseason schedule. That means that we’re going to be stuck waiting to get more news on the show, and it could take a great deal of time to get from point A to point B with that. We’ll be lucky if we get to hear more this fall.

In the interim, the only real thing we can hope is that the producers are kind enough to share a few other details — even though that could also be rather hard. After all, the finale was such a big cliffhanger that there could be a real fear that any reveal would end up giving away too much. We may have to take a wait-and-see approach to a lot of news eventually coming out.

