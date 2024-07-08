All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Level Up’

What message can be shared entering All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 2? Well, there could be one way to look at it. Just as one door closes, another one is hoping up. That is true for this story in “Level Up,” but it may also be true for the fact that this season is starting right as All American is ending.

Now, it is true that for Homecoming in particular, there is an added sort of finality to things given that this is the final one. We hope that the writers were able to come up with some sort of ending; the series clearly could have been around to tell more stories for a longer span of time, but this is today’s TV economy. Things come and go in a pretty short amount of time.

Below, you can see the full All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 2 synopsis with some other insight all about what’s ahead:

THIS YEAR IS GOING TO BE EPIC! – Simone (Geffri Maya) is leading up the PKZ voter registration drive and chooses and unexpected partner. JR (Sylvester Powell) is keeping a secret and confides in Keisha (Netta Walker). Gabi (guest star Heather Lynn Harris) tells Cam (Mitchell Edwards) that she is worried about JR. Rhoyle Ivy King and Martin Bobb-Semple also star (#302). The episode was written by Alison McKenzie and directed by Nikhil Paniz. Original airdate 7/15/2024.

There are going to be some significant changes to the show this season, and some of those could be apparent already. Yet, in the end we do think the goal here is to keep the style and the tone relatively similar to what we’ve seen over the past couple of years — there will be some levity mixed with relationship drama, athletics, and of course commentary on what it is like to be a college student at this particular moment.

