Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 7/7?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? After the hiatus last week, we understand if anyone out there wants to bounce back with something new in just a handful of hours.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to barge in here and hand over the news that a lot of people probably do not want to see: The show remains on hiatus. Not only is there no episode tonight, but there will not be one until next week, either. July 21 is the planned return date for the series, and it’s pretty clear that the host will have a lot to catch up on during some of his time away. (Obviously, schedules for this show are set far in advance, meaning that it is impossible for Oliver and the writers to magically return to work whenever there is news.)

Also, for those curious, this sort of summer break is typical for the show, which also has smaller hiatus scattered here and there throughout the year.

So what will be discussed when Last Week Tonight with John Oliver returns? More than likely, there are TWO different elections to look at. Oliver excels at discussing British politics, and there is absolutely a lot that he can comment on with what happened there over the past few days. Then, there is also the election that is coming later this year here in America, and a lot has been said about that already following the first debate.

Of course, the irony here is that we can sit here and talk at length about some of these things being discussed, and then Oliver is going to come out and proclaim that the main segment is about something totally random but still important. This is just the sort of thing that he does here time and time again.

What do you most want to see when Last Week Tonight with John Oliver returns to HBO?

