Is Interview with the Vampire new tonight on AMC, July 7?

Is Interview with the Vampire new tonight on AMC? Obviously, the desire for so much more of this story is going to be there. This past installment was all sorts of epic, and you can assume that moving forward, the tension and drama is only going to escalate.

Unfortunately, it will not be playing out anytime soon, as there is no new episode tonight. Last week marked the end of season 2 and while we know more is coming, it will be some time before we get there.

If you have not heard about season 3 as of yet, there are at least a few things we can say about it already! Take, for starters, the fact that it will be based on the Anne Rice book The Vampire Lestat. There could be other books incorporated into the story at some point, so you don’t have to worry about that! Also, Jacob Anderson will be back as Louis and should continue to have a role in the story. We understand fully if anyone out there was slightly concerned about that, but here is your notice not to be.

In general terms, though, the next chapter of Interview with the Vampire is going to be more of a chance to get to know who Lestat truly is beyond just the stories told by other people. He will have his own point of view, and there are a lot of things about his past we’ve never had a chance to know. Hopefully, the show will be back either in late 2025 or early 2026, and all of this can be explored even further.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

