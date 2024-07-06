The Bachelorette: Why Jenn Tran’s First Impression Rose matters

With the premiere of The Bachelorette right around the corner, why not take a larger look now at Jenn Tran’s first night?

After all, there will at least be one thing that is unique about it from the get-go: It is not being filmed at the famous Bachelor Mansion! This is far from the first season this has happened, as Emily Maynard filmed on the East Coast and things were obviously different during the global health crisis. Yet, for this particular season the reasons for the change are a big murkier. This may not impact the show, but it will the aesthetic on some level.

Now, the more interesting thing to watch for us is whoever receives Jenn’s First Impression Rose. The obvious Night One implications to this are clear, but historically, there is even more significance! While it is easy to say that the recipient here would inevitably go far in the season, it is even more true for this show than The Bachelor. After all, if you go back to Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season, you will see that seven out of the past twelve leads ended up giving their Final Rose to the person they loved the most at the start. (Note that we’re counting Clare and Dale in this, since she practically wanted to give him both of them immediately.) That is a more than 50% success rate, and that is incredible.

So why is there such a high rate here, especially compared to The Bachelor? (Peter Weber is the only lead there to have a First Impression Rose recipient get the Final Rose, and even that got messy fast.) We tend to think that for whatever reason, Bachelorettes may be more settled on what they want going into the season and can identify it a little bit faster. Of course, these are still fairly small sample sizes, but the point remains the same — whoever Jenn picks at the start may very well be the person she gets engaged to later on!

Luckily, we will see what happens in just a matter of days…

What do you think is going to happen during Jenn’s The Bachelorette season?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







