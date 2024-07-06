The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more news on The Wheel of Time season 3 between now and the end of July? We may not have to tell you this, but the demand for more is absolutely there! Filming has been wrapped up and now, we are in the midst of what, for many people, is a pretty agonizing waiting game.

With this in mind, is there any hope at all that July will offer some sort of reprieve? A lot of that may depend on expectations…

If you are hoping to get either an approximate premiere date for the fantasy epic or some new footage, there is at least a chance Amazon shows some of that off! After all, Comic-Con is coming from July 25-28, and we won’t rule out the possibility that something more is shared there, given that we’ve seen that happen in the past. It really does not even matter that The Wheel of Time is still a long ways away; this is one of those rare opportunities to potentially highlight the show to the masses, so why shy away from doing that.

Now that we’ve said all of this, all indications seem to suggest that you will not be seeing the third season until 2025. Because of that, it may be a little while longer before some other insight starts to trickle in on an exact date. Prime Video does not need to rush anything here when they have The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power anchoring the late summer / early fall part of the schedule, and they also have other high-profile shows coming such as Cross and also Reacher.

The one announcement we do wish would be shared soon pertains to a possible season 4, mostly because the earlier that news is out there, the better off the writers would be when it comes to planning out the future!

What do you most want to see moving into The Wheel of Time season 3 at Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

