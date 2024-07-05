NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about NCIS: Sydney season 2 between now and the end of the summer? Certainly, you can make the case for wanting more news on the show and soon.

After all, let’s start off with a reminder that the spin-off has already been off the air for several months, as it wrapped its short season 1 long before a number of other series during the 2023-24 season. We have been stuck waiting for a long time to see what is coming here, and the wait could continue for a good while longer.

For those of you who have not heard as of yet, NCIS: Sydney is not on the CBS’ fall schedule. Instead, the idea is to air the next season early next year, and in a brand-new timeslot Friday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Odds are, there will not be a reveal this summer and instead, you will be waiting until the fall to get a little bit more news regarding the future. Absolutely, this is frustrating; however, at the same time, could there be benefits? Well, by starting at midseason the crime drama could have more of a continuous run with fewer breaks, and also will not be lost in some of the craziness with a lot of other shows. If you want it to have an opportunity to shine on its own, this could be it.

Then again, nothing is guaranteed. The biggest challenge entering season 2 is maintaining the audience. Remember that back with season 1, there was not a lot of competition amidst a lot of the industry strikes. That is going to change moving forward, and there are historically some shows that have struggled on Fridays. It would be a surprise if NCIS: Sydney turns out to be one of them, but you should still be aware of this in advance.

