Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks start time, networks, & more

Tonight, the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks is going to air on NBC — so what can we say about it in advance here?

Well, first and foremost, you are going to have a chance to see the special air starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it will run for two hours. This is an annual tradition for the network, one that features a wide assortment of different things. Sure, there are going to be performances, but we know that for a lot of people, fireworks will be a main event. This may be an especially welcome event for people who don’t live close to a big display, or simply are in a part of the country where these sort of things are not safe.

Below, you can get some more news about the special, including some of the performers, in the attached press release:

NBC and Macy’s light up the sky with America’s most iconic firework display on the 47th annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks®.” The star-studded event will feature dazzling fireworks, musical performances and appearances by special guests. Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and LL COOL J featuring DJ Z-Trip & The Roots will take the stage ahead of Macy’s breathtaking fireworks display against the New York City backdrop.

This year’s design will feature an average of 2,400 shells and effects per minute with 60,000 total shells, reaching dramatic heights of 1,000 feet to the water’s edge. New effects include a mile-wide waving flag created by a combination of red, white and blue palm and strobing shells, sunflower ring with crackling pistil shells, red stop sign-shaped effects and new Ghost pyro that turn from one color to another in an on/off design featuring four different hues.

Of course, the real basis of this special is just working in order to ensure that there will be a lot of fun moments all across the board here. It is meant to be a lighthearted companion to just about everything else that you have going on over the course of the holiday.

