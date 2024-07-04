Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 6 return date at Starz!

After what you get tonight on Starz, we understand if you want a Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 6 return date. Luckily, this is not something that the network has really shielded from anybody here!

As a matter of fact, to get a better sense of what we are talking about here, all you have to do is look above. Part Two of the final season is coming on September 6, and the release pattern should be pretty similar to what we got in Part One. Every single story from here on out should be electric, and bring with it a number of big questions.

Why make this the final season now? That’s more of what we’re wondering about, given that Power Book II: Ghost did not necessarily feel like it was all that close to ending its run creatively. Yet, Starz made this choice for a number of internal reasons; we know that in particular, they are trying to do shorter series to save money. That’s a part of what you’re going to see in the years to come, as well.

While we imagine that there could be a small tease for Part Two following episode 5 tonight, there’s a good chance that Starz makes you wait a while for some of the larger details. Maybe next month there will be an extended trailer? There’s certainly not going to be some synopses for episode 6 anytime soon, given that Starz for whatever reason has kept a lot of those under wraps for a really long period of time throughout Part One.

Remember that once Power Book II: Ghost is over, at least you can take consolation that there is some other stuff coming across the pipeline. You’ve got the third and final season of Power Book IV: Force, a season 4 and 5 of Raising Kanan, and then down the road another prequel in Power: Origins.

