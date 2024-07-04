Agatha All Along spoilers: Exec on ‘fun,’ ‘scary’ Halloween story

The premiere of Agatha All Along on Disney+ has been a long time coming. Think about the long wait! Or, think about all the name changes! This show finally seems to be raring to go for its premiere on September 18, and there are a number of different stories to be excited about.

After all, consider getting more Kathryn Hahn, a story set up to some degree in WandaVision, plus some new cast members including Aubrey Plaza. Also, did we mention that the entire story is set around Halloween? Because there is so much Marvel stuff out there at this point, you have an opportunity to really get into some seasonal fare and there is something inherently quite exciting about that.

Speaking on the Official Marvel Podcast this week, Marvel Studios’ Head of TV and Streaming Brad Winderbaum was able to share at least a small update on what lies ahead — and with that, of course, comes a few new details:

“Agatha is…really fun, but it’s really scary and it gets quite dramatic … She’s an amazing anti-hero and that show [at first] lures you in with the fun of Halloween, and before you know it, you’re crying. It’s a Marvel brand of scary. It’s a Halloween show. There are deadly stakes in this series. It’s a fun ride, but it’s a dangerous one.”

Our hope is just that the writing really allows the show to get more creative, which is something that WandaVision excelled at and something that could be important, as well, to the success of the MCU here in the long-term at this point. There have been so many projects over the years that it could be easy to sit back and label them all rather cookie-cutter. We don’t think that such a practice is rather helpful, so let’s hope there is an opportunity to mix things up here a little bit!

