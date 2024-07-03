Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

The second season of Twisted Metal is coming to Peacock; that is absolutely not something to worry about for now.

So what should you concern yourself with instead? Let’s put that in rather simple terms: It is really just a matter of when the series will return. There has already been at least one bit of new this summer with Anthony Carrigan being cast as Calypso, and we tend to think that more great stuff will be coming in due time.

With all of this being said, let’s just go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: The odds of there being a premiere date reveal this month are low. Astronomically low, in fact. It is hard to imagine that any particular news on this subject will come out until the end of the year, and that is the best-case scenario.

When you consider the success of the first season, plus the amount of post-production time required for a series like this, we do certainly think that a lot of patience will be required to get from point A to point B.

What will the next chapter of the story going to look like?

Based on where things stand right now, it is our personal feeling that Twisted Metal is going to start looking more like the video games than perhaps ever before. All things considered, why wouldn’t it? There is a chance for there to be a proper competition in earnest, and that’s one of the reasons why Calypso is now present. Also, remember for a moment here that you are also likely going to still see Sweet Tooth. Despite what happened at the end of season 1, it is hard to imagine that character going anywhere.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Twisted Metal now, including the Carrigan news

What do you most want to see moving into Twisted Metal season 2 on Peacock?

Have any particular premiere-date hopes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







