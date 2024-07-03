Outer Range canceled at Prime Video; no season 3 coming

If you were hoping to see a return to Outer Range for a season 3, we’re sorry to be the bearer of bad news here.

According to a report from Deadline, Prime Video has canceled the Western / sci-fi hybrid after two seasons. This news comes a couple of months after the last episodes premiered. While there is no reason given publicly for the move, it is believed to be a combination of performance and cost — the two primary factors for almost any show of this nature.

So where did things go wrong with Outer Range? Some of it may be tied to the long break between seasons, as there was more than two years between the end of season 1 and the start of season 2. However, Amazon also bears certain responsibility for a lack of promotion. Given the amount of attention that they were receiving for one of their other shows in Fallout, it does feel reasonable that they should have been able to do something more to get the word out here. Why didn’t that happen? It’s at least something to wonder about for now.

As for whether or not a season 3 could happen elsewhere, it feels unlikely. For starters, Amazon Studios was one of the production companies involved behind the scenes, so Prime Video already had a greater incentive to keep the show going than almost anyone else. Meanwhile, this is such an expensive property that it would be hard to find another provider that would be able to justify the cost of making more of it happen. It is easy to point the finger at Netflix given that it’s become so known for huge productions, but do they really need a show like this? We’re sure that this is a question they have already asked themselves a number of times.

