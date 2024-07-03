Chicago PD season 12 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that news on a Chicago PD season 12 will surface between now and the end of July? There is quite a bit to discuss in regards to it here, especially since there are so many questions still to be answered when it comes to the show itself!

First and foremost, though, there is no need to delay on getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no formal premiere date for season 12 of yet. However, it not only feels like one is coming, but that it will be here soon. Typically this is around when NBC reveals the news; heck, sometimes they announce it sooner than this! We are pretty confident that the veil will be lifted by the middle of the month, though to be fair, we also do not think that this premiere date is going to be much of a shock. For most normal seasons, the entire One Chicago franchise tends to come out either in late September or early October. We don’t foresee a whole lot changing here.

Beyond just the premiere date, there are two other things we are hoping will be announced when it comes to Chicago PD this month. First and foremost, you have the start of production and from there, what’s happening when it comes to the cast. It feels like the producers are going to need a new series regular to step in after Tracy Spiridakos’ exit. It could be someone we’ve already met, but there’s also a chance it is someone totally new. It is easy to think that Petrovic is the top contender on the outside, but that does not mean that she really is.

No matter what happens, let’s just cross our fingers that these announcements do get most people psyched about the future of the show, especially when there is so much awesome stuff that could happen from here on out.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago PD season 12?

