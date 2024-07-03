Is Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars new tonight on Fox, July 3?

Is Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars new tonight on Fox? This is a part of the season where we are starting to get fully excited. After all, the personalities are starting to stand out and we’re no longer at the point in the season where every single person is starting to blend together.

Unfortunately, herein lies some cruel irony: There is no new episode of the series on the air tonight, and we are going to be stuck waiting for another week to see what is next. The reason for this is tied to the July 4 holiday, and the plan is for it to return on July 10. Following last week’s candy-themed challenge, the remaining contestants are going to find themselves in a pretty different spot having to create tools for the kitchen. This is less about food and more about technical know-how, as they have to find a way to make cooks’ lives easier all across the country.

If you have not seen the full Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 episode 7 synopsis yet, it sets the stage for what lies ahead:

With only nine entrepreneurs remaining, Teams Ramsay and Vanderpump are put to the ultimate sales test. With only three hours to prepare, the teams must present and sell unusual kitchen gadgets to buyers and brand representatives at the most important hospitality trade event of the year, the International Food and Drink Event. The presentations are judged by a panel of industry experts and the team with the highest sales percentage is safe from elimination in the all-new “Show and Sell” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, July 10 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FDS-207) (TV-14 L, V)

There is only a limited amount of time left this season and with that in mind, you better believe that the grillings / eliminations are only going to get harder the rest of the way. All we hope is that the winner feels worthy, and we also get more entertaining challenges in due time.

