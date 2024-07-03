Sunny season 1 trailer, more details on Rashida Jones mystery

If you love quirky mystery shows on Apple TV+, there is a good chance that you are going to love Sunny. Why does it stand out?

Well, for starters, here is your reminder that the Rashida Jones mystery show will be arriving on July 10. This series feels almost like the competition of a missing-person thriller and also Black Mirror, where the dangers of technology could be rather front and center.

To learn a little bit more, go ahead and check out the logline below…

“Sunny” stars Rashida Jones as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As “consolation” she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first, Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship. Together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family and become dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed.

If you have not see the trailer yet…

You can view that now over at the link here! This makes us feel excited that tonally, there is not going to be much else out there like Sunny. This is a show that could be funny and quirky at times, but also a little bit dark underneath. Basically, this could be a situation that a robot may be the key to getting answers on what really happened to Suzie’s family. Can you really trust a machine, and should you? That’s another thing you have to consider.

In a summer that is a little bit quiet when it comes to off-beat hits, this is a show that has a chance to really stand out from the pack. It is all going to depend on the trajectory of the story once you get to the end of the line here!

