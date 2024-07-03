Land of Women season 1 episode 4 spoilers: The truth about Fred?

Next week on Apple TV+ is going to bring you the chance to see Land of Women season 1 episode 3 — so what stands out?

Well, let’s start here by noting that often with a show like this, you have a risk that nothing really happens for a long time and the writers are just building and building for huge revelations later. Luckily, that does not appear to be the case here! Instead, the producers are going to hit the ground running as they work in order to ensure that you stay on the edge of your seat.

Below, you can check out the full Land of Women season 1 episode 4 synopsis, which does a good job of setting the stage for what’s to come:

Hank and Kevin close in on Gala’s whereabouts just as she makes a troubling discovery about the extent of Fred’s misdeeds.

The latter storyline when it comes to Fred is what makes us so excited, largely due to the fact that this is some of the big stuff that the show is not waiting to reveal. Things will move forward at a rapid pace, and there will be a TON of drama.

So far, it seems like there is a reasonable positive response to the Eva Longoria series from viewers but at the same time, we’re not at the point here where you can say with confidence that everything is settled. We’re going to keep tracking where the show stands over the course of the next several weeks; this can at least be one component in better figuring out the renewal future.

In getting back to the story for a moment, Fred may be one of the top priorities. However, there are going to be some other reveals that we learn about in due time, as well — prepare accordingly for that.

