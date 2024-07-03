Acapulco season 4: Is it renewed, canceled over at Apple TV+?

Is an Acapulco season 4 renewal on the horizon? If you watched the first three seasons of the Apple TV+ series, you know all the good stuff it brings to the table! This is an immersive world with fun characters, laughs, and a general aesthetic you don’t get many other places.

Unfortunately, for the time being nothing has been confirmed in regards to the next chapter as of yet. Is there still hope? Absolutely. In speaking in particular about Don Pablo leaving the resort to TV Insider, show executive producer Austin Winsberg indicates that they have been thinking about his future for a while:

We had a game plan in place early on. We pitched Apple our Season 4 plans in February. So we already have a lot of ideas of what we would do going forward. So yeah, we love Don Pablo and we love Damián [Alcázar] the actor. So I think that any way we could figure out creatively to keep him in the show is definitely one of our goals. But that’s definitely one of the challenges that we set for ourselves. We’ve seen Diane and Don Pablo leave, we see all these changes afoot. So how do you keep characters in the show with the new dynamics and how do you not make people feel siloed? Those are all things that we’ve been talking about.

Odds are, the next few weeks are going to be when Apple really looks at the viewership data for the third season before tendering a decision. The good news here is that Acapulco does not necessarily have the same viewership threshold that more big-budget shows do. However, it also has a smaller audience. This could go either way, but it also does still feel like there is tremendous value in keeping this show going and allowing viewers to have a chance to build loyalty to the service.

Now if there is another season, let’s just hope that it comes about at some point before the end of next year.

Do you want to see an Acapulco season 4 renewal at some point down the line?

Share right now in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







