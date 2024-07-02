Poker Face season 2 premiere date hopes as filming begins!

We know that it has been a long and excruciating wait at times to see Poker Face season 2 on Peacock. Why not share some good news, with that in mind?

In a new post on his Instagram Stories, Rian Johnson himself confirmed that production has started on the new season of the mystery show. Not only that, but Natasha Lyonne is directing at least an episode! This has been a long time coming, but it’s certainly appreciated to know that something more is coming before too long. Just remember that there are few streaming shows that do episodic mystery quite like this one, and there is something to be embraced here with that.

Now, let’s navigate over to that ever-present question about premiere dates, given that there’s little more we want than to get some more insight out there on the subject sooner rather than later. Alas, Peacock will feel no reason to rush this, and we see no real reason to think that these episodes are going to be arriving until at least the midway point of next year. If they arrive earlier than that, we’ll consider it a surprise.

The only reason to think that we could in theory get Poker Face in a relatively short amount of time (all things considered) is the simple fact that this is one of the streaming service’s biggest streaming shows. They have worked hard to carve out some space here, and they need to take advantage of whatever hit they can that actually sticks and gets people talking. We imagine that a season 2 marketing campaign is going to make the most of Lyonne’s star power, but at the same time also the presence of Johnson behind the scenes thanks to Knives Out and his larger overall pool of success he’s had to this point.

No matter the date, we tend to think the long wait allowed everyone involved here ample time to come up with great stuff.

Are you stoked already to see Poker Face season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember t come back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







