BET Awards 2024 start time, network, lineup of performers

Are you ready for the BET Awards to air tonight? Let’s just say that there is a lot to be excited about and look forward to in a handful of hours!

First and foremost, let’s just say that you are going to see a lot of huge performances, plus also a number of familiar faces as presenters as well. While BET is of course the natural home for the awards show, it is also far from the only place you are going to see the program. To learn more, all you have to look at the press release below:

Performances by Childish Gambino, Chlöe, Coco Jones, Keke Palmer, Marsha Ambrosius, and Summer Walker, alongside presenters Andra Day, Colman Domingo, DC Young Fly, Devale Ellis, Jay Ellis, Jessica Betts, Ms. Pat, Niecy Nash-Betts, Saucy Santana and more. Academy Award® nominated and Golden Globe® winning actor, author, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson will return to host, and GRAMMY® award-winning global entertainment icon USHER will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement BET Award. “BET Awards” 2024. “BET Awards” 2024 will air LIVE on Sunday, June 30 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET, BET Her, VH1, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Nick at Night, Pop, and TV Land.

As for how long the show is going to last, let’s just say to clear your schedule for a while! This is a show that will go on at least for hours, and the length will really depend on the content itself. We do think that the best moments are also some of the most unexpected, and this is a big part of what makes it exciting.

(Now with all of that said, the official TV guide suggests at the moment that the awards show is going to last for a good three and a half hours — plenty of time in the event things go long.)

What do you most want to see moving into the 2024 BET Awards?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







