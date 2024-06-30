Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 6/30?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We certainly know that there is a lot that could be discussed…

After all, the top story over the past few days has been the Presidential Debate that aired on CNN, plus a lot of the subsequent fallout. Given that there was no Saturday Night Live to lampoon the event last night, it could make Oliver’s show more needed.

However, here is the bad news — for the sake of tonight, it’s not happening. As a matter of fact, the show is off the air for the next couple of weeks. The plan is for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver to return on July 21 and until then, you will have a chance to see some past seasons of the show shared on YouTube. (Today, season 3 is being uploaded.) This is actually a pretty smart move for the show to do, especially in an era where a lot of programming is disappearing from some other places. Take Comedy Central, for example, who recently removed countless hours of programming from their site, including Oliver’s former job in The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. While not all of these shows from the past are super-relevant in 2024, there are certainly a few that are … and the results may end up surprising you!

After all, consider the fact that season 3 of the show aired back in 2016, which was also an election year and by virtue of that, a time when there was a lot of major programming themed around it. Are there some lessons or takeaways from it? You have to wonder about it, at least for the time being.

When the show does return…

It is certainly possible that there is going to be a lot of attention around the election. Yet, at the same time, it’s pretty hard to predict in this news cycle where things will be within a few weeks.

What do you most want to see moving into the next Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







