BMF season 4 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

What can we say about a BMF season 4 premiere date now that we’re officially into the summer? There is still a lot to anticipate — that much is clear. The series was renewed some time ago, and there have already been some indications about production being underway.

As for when the show will actually be back, however, let’s just say that this summer is probably not going to be a great time to get some further news on that. What’s the reason? Well, Starz has no incentive to release anything soon! With the network already having a season of the show out there this year, it feels clear that there are going to be a lot of other priorities for the immediate future. Take, for starters, the final season of Power Book II: Ghost, which is going to be off the air for a little while after next week but will return in September. They also have Outlander later this year, and there is reason to think that both Power Book IV: Force and Power Book III: Raising Kanan will also each come back before BMF does.

For now, our feeling is that come spring or summer next year, there will be a chance to dive into the story of BMF a little bit further … and there’s a small hope that come the end of this year / early 2025, a little more news on a premiere date can be revealed. Patience is going to matter a lot here, and we just hope that it proves to be worth the wait.

In the meantime, is there any chance at all that we’re going to be hearing more about a spin-off? It was a long ago that there was first something said about an extended universe for the series and since then, everything has felt pretty quiet. At some point, it would be nice to get more insight — even if we are stuck waiting a good while for it.

What do you most want to see moving into BMF season 4 over on Starz?

