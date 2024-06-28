House of the Dragon season 2: Another Emma D’Arcy video

With the next episode of House of the Dragon season 2 airing on HBO in just a couple of days, why not see another new video?

If there is one thing that the network clearly loves to do in their promotion of this show, it is throw Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke together for as many videos as possible — and absolutely that makes a certain degree of sense here. They have a wonderful rapport and they also had a viral clip or two that emerged back from the first season. Why not lean even more into that here and there?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Well, if you head over to the link here right now, you can see the two performers answer a number of questions in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, one that is largely the publication giving the two some topics and then getting out of the way. They discuss favorite moments from production, their friendship off-screen, and who from the cast is most like their characters. They share a few super-vague teases for the upcoming season, mostly aware of the fact that if they say too much, HBO will send them down the moondoor that we saw from the original Game of Thrones.

Moving forward, we certainly think that Rhaenyra Targeryan and Alicent Hightower are going to be two of the most important characters on the show, and for good reason. After all, remember that these two are among the only people within their respective councils who seem to be pretty eager to preserve a certain of peace. They don’t necessarily want more bloodshed, but they recognize at the same time that a lot of this may now be inevitable after what happened courtesy of Blood and Cheese.

What do you most want to from Emma and Olivia throughout the rest of House of the Dragon season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







