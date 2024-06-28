The GOAT season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Freevee?

Following the season 1 finale today on Amazon Freevee, is there going to be a chance to see The GOAT season 2? Or, are we at the end of the line?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and say here is rather simple: Note that for the time being, nothing has been decided. The series was available on both Freevee and Amazon Prime, and featured a wide array of different reality starts engaging in a competition to try to claim both a lot of money and (of course) the aforementioned title.

Is there potential for this to develop even more of a following down the road? In theory, sure. However, at the same time we would say that it failed to generate the attention of The Traitors, another reality show relying heavily on people with some pas experience in the genre. The same goes, to some extent, for House of Villains. One of the issues with The GOAT in general may just be the title, which says almost nothing about what the series is about and based on that alone, finds itself in a rather difficult spot.

What we would do if we were the producers behind this show is rather simple: Go out and try to assemble a phenomenal cast for a potential second season. If you can bring that back to executives, you easily increase your odds that you are going to come back for something more down the road. This is something that a lot of reality shows do, and if you are Amazon, you probably need to at least be aware of the following: Sometimes, it can take a great deal of time in order to get a hit format. This is especially true for them, given that they are not really known for this sort of television in general.

