Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere date: Summer 2024 update

Given that Ginny & Georgia season 3 filming is underway, is there a chance that we’re going to hear something more about a premiere date soon?

Of course, we would love nothing more than be able to sit here and say that there is something positive to share on the subject of a release date — how could we not? Unfortunately, the reality here is that more than likely, we’re going to be waiting for a good while longer to get it. This is not a series that looks to be coming right now until we get around to 2025, and that means that over the next few months, the priority will be on hammering out production and making sure everything goes perfectly there.

What we are trying to say here is ultimately quite simple: Keep your expectations low when it comes to reveals this month. You don’t want to be disappointed!

One other reason why the story may be kept under wraps is rather simple: The bonkers way that the second season wrapped up. Because of this, there are a lot of announcements that could be construed as some sort of specific spoiler.

Why is there a long wait here in the first place?

Well, if you are not aware, let’s just say that it has a good bit to do with the fact that the show faced an interruption due to the industry strikes of last year — add to this also the fact that Netflix shows tend to take a long time to make for a number of different reasons, including a lot of the localization that happens for different markets after the fact.

One of the good things at present, though, is that the series has been renewed for both a season 3 and season 4 at once! Because of that, at least one portion of the wait could be a little bit easier down the road.

