Ripley season 2 renewal: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that, at some point this summer, we are going to have a chance to hear more about a Ripley season 2? Make no mistake, we want it!

As for whether or not we are going to get it, there is a lot we have to think about and wonder there. The first season was extremely well-regarded, but it was also meant at the same time to be a limited series! This is where things get complicated in that technically, there are more books out there to adapt; not only that, but the season 1 finale certainly left the door open enough for the cat-and-mouse game around Tom Ripley to continue.

Last we heard, both Andrew Scott and executive producer Steve Zaillian both indicated that they wanted some time before contemplating another chapter, especially since it took so long for the first season to get off the ground in the first place. Remember that there was a ton of work involved in moving the show from Showtime to Netflix, let alone the effort to shoot it in black-and-white and also craft something so detailed and intricate.

Even if both Scott and Zaillian want to do more, will Netflix feel the same? That is another question, mostly because the streaming service never tends to release ratings info for any of their shows.

Our expectations for the summer

If there is something more that is announced about the future of Ripley, it will probably be closer to the end of the summer as opposed to something in the early going. Even then, it is far from a guarantee. Some Emmy love for the show could go along way to getting more viewers to watch it — which from there, would also of course raise the odds even further. There is a lot to hope for, but a certain amount of patience is required here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

