Land of Women season 1 episode 3 air date, a look ahead

Following the premiere today on Apple TV+, do you want to learn a little bit more about Land of Women season 1 episode 3? Let’s just say that we are happy to help!

The first thing that we really should go ahead and note here is quite simple, and it’s that not all of you may be aware of what this show is about. With that, why not set the stage courtesy of the synopsis below? Take a look…

“Land of Women” is a dramedy starring Eva Longoria as Gala, a well-to-do New Yorker, who has her life turned upside down when her husband fails to repay a debt to the wrong people. With dangerous criminals searching for her family and now vanished husband, Gala is forced to leave the city with her aging mother Julia (Carmen Maura) and teenage daughter Kate (Victoria Bazúa) to her mother’s hometown in northern Spain — a place that Julia fled 50 years ago — to start life anew and hope their identities remain hidden. But gossip in the charming wine town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths.

Apple is doing something similar here to what they have done with a lot of other original series over the years, which is they give you multiple episodes at first to get you hooked, and then shift over to a weekly model from there. You will have a chance to see the next installment come in a week’s time, and the idea is to throw almost constant twists out there for Eva Longoria and the rest of the cast. (This is not the only chance you’ll have to see the former Desperate Housewives star on TV this summer, as she is also a part of Only Murders in the Building season 4.)

Check out the Land of Women season 1 episode 3 synopsis below if you want more details:

Gala dives into making the winery successful. Meanwhile, Julia resorts to blackmail, further straining her relationship with Mariona.

