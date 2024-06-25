Shrinking season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear about a Shrinking season 2 premiere date over the summer? For now, there is hope!

After all, go ahead and consider the following for a moment: The Jason Segel – Harrison Ford comedy kicked off filming earlier this year, and the series was a part of a recent Apple TV+ promo hyping up some new releases. We have every reason in the known world to think more is coming. This is not a show that takes some insanely long period of time to cut together the episodes, and it has also been almost a year and a half already since the premiere.

While anything can still happen here, for now we are reasonably confident that news on Shrinking season 2 will surface before summer’s end, and that the series itself will be back at some point this fall. This will be a nice boost to the streamer’s comedy lineup, especially since the future of Ted Lasso is unclear and some of their other hits in the genre will be at least done for the season as around that time.

As for what’s actually ahead within the second season, let’s just say (at least for now) that some of the finer details remain unclear. It feels fair to assume that Segel’s Jimmy will continue to try and help his patients, but at some point, it will probably get out that one of them in Grace shoved her abusive husband off a cliff. Is he dead? Feels likely, no? It also feels like she will claim that Jimmy enabled her to do it.

Also, for those who have not heard, there is going to be an opportunity to see Ted Lasso actor / series co-creator Brett Goldstein appear on the show as a character. However, details there are to be determined. In addition to a premiere date, let’s hope for a trailer this summer as well.

Do you want to get news soon on a Shrinking season 2 premiere date at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







